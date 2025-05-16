Watch CBS News
Poudre Fire Authority firefighters rescue and adopt abandoned ducklings in Northern Colorado

Jennifer McRae
Firefighters in Colorado have some new additions to the crew after they rescued four ducklings earlier this week. Poudre Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the ducklings stuck in a storm drain near the intersection of Lemay Avenue and North College Avenue in Fort Collins early Wednesday morning. 

firefighters-adopt-ducklings-2-still-from-poudre-fire-authority-video.png
Poudre Fire Authority

A City of Fort Collins employee was there and showed firefighters the ducklings that were trapped in a drain about four feet below street level. 

A crew member crawled inside and captured the ducklings. The crew waited around, but sadly, the mother duck didn't return. Firefighters reached out to local shelters and looked into other options but the ducklings had nowhere to go. 

firefighters-adopt-ducklings-3-still-from-poudre-fire-authority-video.png
Poudre Fire Authority

That's when firefighters decided the ducklings would come home with them. The ducklings lived at Fire Station 1 for a short time. 

One of the battalion chiefs looked into how to care for them and went to Jax Farm and Ranch to purchase supplies. The store donated all the items needed, from food to heat lamps, when they heard about the rescued ducklings. 

firefighters-adopt-ducklings-1-still-from-poudre-fire-authority-video.png
Poudre Fire Authority

The ducklings are now at their new homes and doing great, according to PFA.

