Suspected gang members in Colorado wanted in connection with two assaults, attempted murder

Three of four men involved with an attempted murder investigation in Colorado are still on the run, and police are asking the public for help in finding them.

The string of events that led to the investigation began at a house party on Red Tail Road in Buena Vista on Saturday, Nov. 1. According to the Buena Vista Police Department, three suspected members of a Venezuelan gang attacked a person at the party, who managed to escape and fled to Salida.

CBS

They say the suspects followed the victim and found their vehicle near a residence at the Sinaway Lodge.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said the armed men forced entry and assaulted the two people inside. Although neither of the people inside had any connection to the first victim, police say the men held them against their will for over 20 minutes. Authorities said the three men headed to the Denver metro area after they left the home.

The Salida Police Department identified the men as Daviler Brito Ibarra, Carlos Garcia Reyes and Wisan Ruiz, all from Buena Vista. They believe the suspects have ties to a Venezuelan gang.

(left to right) Daviler A Brito Ibarra, Carlos Rafael Reyes Garcia, and Wisan Ruiz Salida Police Department

Investigators in Salida and Buena Vista became aware of the incidents in each city on Nov. 3 and realized the two attacks were connected.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ibarra for two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of menacing and one count of child abuse. Reyes and Ruiz are also wanted on two counts of criminal attempt and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

During the investigation, Buena Vista police identified another suspect they believe was involved in the case, Miguel Polo. An arrest warrant for solicitation to commit murder was issued for him.

Miguel Polo Salida Police Department

The 11th Judicial District District Attorney's Office determined that BVPD will direct file all additional charges for Ibarra, Reyes and Ruiz involving the assault in Buena Vista, including conspiracy to commit first degree murder, second degree assault, third degree assault, menacing, harassment and criminal mischief.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations Pueblo Fugitive Team helped track down Ibarra, who was arrested in the Denver metro area on Nov. 6. He was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash only bond.

The other three suspects are still on the run. Police asked anyone with information on where Reyes, Ruiz and Polo are to contact SPD at (719) 539-2596, the BVPD at (719) 395-8654, or submit a tip to Chaffee County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.