Colorado police officer's body camera shows close call on I-25

A police officer in Colorado recently shared body camera footage after they were nearly struck on the interstate last April.

The video from the Lone Tree Police Department showed just how important it is to follow Colorado's "Move Over Law" after an officer narrowly avoided being struck on I-25 after stopping to move a grill that had fallen onto the interstate. When a sedan that could not get around the officer suddenly stopped, a semi-truck rear-ended the sedan, giving the officer just seconds to get away.

Lone Tree Police Department

Under the Move Over Law, drivers are required to move over one lane if they encounter a stationary vehicle on the highway with hazards or safety lights flashing. If it's not possible to move over, drivers must slow down at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

The law is designed to protect first responders, tow truck drivers and others as they need to step out of their vehicles near fast-moving traffic. Drivers who fail to move over or slow down may face a $150 fine and have 3 points deducted from their driver's license.