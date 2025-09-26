Colorado police search for woman who allegedly kidnapped a person at gunpoint, led Westminster police on chase

Police search for woman who kidnapped woman at gunpoint, led Westminster PD on chase

Police in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area are searching for a woman who is suspected of leading Westminster police on a vehicle chase on Friday after an alleged kidnapping. She is believed to have run away after abandoning the car she was driving.

Police search for the suspect in Wheat Ridge Friday night. CBS

The situation started at about 5:30 p.m. in Westminster near the intersection of 77th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Westminster police said a witness told them the suspect kidnapped another woman at gunpoint and drove away with her.

Soon afterwards police located the car and tried to pull it over but the driver sped off. Police chased it into Wheat Ridge. Eventually, police lost the car and it was found abandoned on the 4300 block of Kipling Street. An extensive search for the driver then took place in that area. Numerous officers with guns could be seen next to Clear Creek and along a nearby bike trail. The person who had allegedly been kidnapped was located and is safe.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim know each other and that this is an isolated incident.