Police investigating attempted child abduction near Colorado school

Police in Greenwood Village are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction near Greenwood Elementary Tuesday.

According to the Cherry Creek School District, due to the attempted abduction, they are only releasing West Middle School students by parent pickup.

CBS Colorado

School officials sent out a delayed dismissal message to parents stating, "Out of an abundance of caution, we will not release walkers at this time and buses will not run. Please come to the school to pick up your student."

The school released the following directions for parent pickup:

Sixth grade parents will go to Door 9 on the northeast side of the school.

Seventh grade parents will go to Door 10 on the southeastern side of the school.

Eighth grade parents will go to Door 3 on the southwest corner of the school.

Authorities said all students are safe. They advised that parent-teacher conferences for tonight have been canceled.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.