Colorado police arrest suspect accused of starting Meadow Creek Fire in Frisco

One person has been arrested in connection with a wildfire that broke out in Colorado's High Country this weekend.

On Saturday evening, the Frisco Police Department arrested a person they believe caused the Meadow Creek Fire, which burned around 6.3 acres of Town of Frisco open space. Authorities said they don't believe the person is from the area. The suspect reportedly remains in custody, and officials said the case will now go to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Summit County Dispatch received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Saturday to report the wildfire, which broke out on public land between Wildflower Lane, Meadow Drive, Whole Foods and I-70. The wildfire temporarily caused the closure of I-70 as crews worked to bring it under control.

Roughly 30 firefighters from Summit Fire and Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District responded to keep the fire from spreading to the highway, the Whole Foods, and a nearby neighborhood. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

"The fire burned approximately 6.3 acres of Town of Frisco open space, which are largely part of the Meadow Creek conservation easement," said town officials. "This 10.88-acre conservation easement was designated in 2020 and includes wetlands with primarily willows and an adjacent riparian area and floodplain buffer."