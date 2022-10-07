Colorado physician's assistant surrenders license after sending patient nude photos, exposing himself

Mark Brian Jones, a licensed Colorado physician's assistant, has voluntarily surrendered his license to practice medicine. This, after admitting he exposed himself to a female patient during a telemedicine appointment and in a separate instance, sent the patient nude photos.

Jones, 66, permanently relinquished his license Sept. 22 following a state investigation.

Mark Brian Jones Mark Brian Jones

He had been licensed in Colorado as a physician's assistant since 1994 and public documents show he worked in the Colorado Springs area.

According to the state medical board investigation, Jones engaged in "unprofessional conduct" between June and December of 2021. He was treating a patient for mental health concerns which included prescribing medication.

The report states Jones "engaged in communications of a sexual nature with Patient A, including sending Patient A nude photos... (Jones) conducted a telemedicine visit with Patient A in which he exposed himself to her." The report does not specify who was in the nude photos.

Jones was subsequently fired from the facility where he worked as a PA, according to the state investigation.

Jones agreed to the charges and agreed to permanently give up his license and has consented to never reapply for a Colorado license in the future.

Phillip Bluestein, Jones' attorney, told CBS News Colorado that Jones did not want to comment on what had occurred.