Colorado philanthropists donate money to help rebuild City Park bandstand

Two Colorado philanthropists have donated money to help rebuild the City Park bandstand that was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In March, the bandstand was burned beyond repair in a fire.

The $125,000 gift comes from Scott Miller and Tim Gill to the Denver Park Trust, which is raising money to rebuild the landmark. That money, combined with funds raised by DPT, City Park Alliance, City Park Friends and Neighbors, and Denver Parks and Recreation, will be used to pay the $250,000 insurance deductible.

DENVER, CO - MARCH 26: Workers look over the burned remains of the bandstand at City Park after an overnight fire on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at City Park in Denver, Colo. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Denver is home for Tim and me, and City Park is one of those rare places that truly belongs to everyone," said Miller in a statement. "What happened to the bandstand was a real loss, but the response to it says something important about this city: people immediately came together around something that we all value. We wanted to recognize and build on that extraordinary community effort."

The original bandstand was constructed in 1896 and has seen a few iterations over the years. It was replaced in 1924, and a replica was constructed on the site in 1984.

Now, Denver Parks and Recreation is planning to demolish the burned-out bandshell this fall. The city said it will have a new structure in place in time for City Park Jazz 2027.

"City Park Jazz is one of the things that makes Denver feel like Denver," said Gill in a statement. "For decades, people from across the city have come together there to hear music, see their neighbors, and share one of Denver's great public spaces. The community has already shown how much the bandstand means to them. We hope this support helps carry that momentum forward and ensures that this tradition continues for generations."

The Denver Fire Department investigators have classified the fire as undetermined.