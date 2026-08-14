Cause of Denver's City Park Bandshell fire remains a mystery, investigators say

What caused the fire that destroyed the historic bandstand at City Park in March remains a mystery even after the investigation. According to the Denver Fire Department, investigators have classified the fire as undetermined.

DENVER, CO - MARCH 26: Workers look over the burned remains of the bandstand at City Park after an overnight fire on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at City Park in Denver, Colo. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Fire Investigation Unit examined the fire scene, reviewed video, inspected the structure's electrical system and submitted debris for forensic testing. After considering the physical and forensic evidence, investigators said they still couldn't identify the specific factor that started the fire. They also didn't find sufficient evidence to conclude the fire was caused intentionally or accidentally.

Denver firefighters rushed to the burning bandshell about 2:40 a.m. on March 26 after Denver Zoo security staff reported the fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the mostly wooden structure was entirely engulfed in flames, DFD said. There were no eyewitnesses to the fire, as identified by investigators.

The original bandstand was constructed in 1896 and has seen a few iterations over the years. It was replaced in 1924, and a replica was constructed on the site in 1984.

Now, Denver Parks and Recreation is planning to demolish the burned-out bandshell this fall. The city said it will have a new structure in place in time for City Park Jazz 2027.