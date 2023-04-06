Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns anglers of rare "Sandy Flesh" disease found in walleye at Lake Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising anglers of myofibrogranuloma, a rare degenerative muscle disease that has been detected in a single walleye, which was caught at Lake Pueblo State Park last fall.

CPW says, although the Sandy Flesh disease is not believed to be transmittable to humans, it recommends no one to consume a walleye as they are considered infected.

The agency is asking any anglers, who come across any walleye, to report it so they can be analyzed by CPW's Aquatic Animal Health Laboratory.

CPW reports, this is the first time the disease has been found in the state.

The agency says the disease is typically detected in the Midwest, particularly in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska. It has reportedly spread to Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and now in Colorado.

Sandy Flesh disease has been known to exist for decades, while typically impacting a small number of fish in various states.

The cause of disease and the means of transmission are currently unknown.