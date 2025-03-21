Watch CBS News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife teams catch spawning walleye to help stock reservoirs

Spawn collection effort has become an annual spring tradition at some Colorado reservoirs
Biologists from Colorado Parks and Wildlife along with volunteers are currently harvesting millions of fish eggs in the waters of Colorado reservoirs. It happens every spring at places like Cherry Creek Reservoir when the water is warm enough, and the goal is to make sure there are enough fish to stock the state's waterways for angling.

walleye-spawner.jpg
CBS

The CPW teams at Cherry Creek State Park on Friday were catching and spawning walleye.

Over the course of 12 days, collection sites are set up in the water to catch the spawning fish and more than 125 million fish eggs will be harvested.

The walleye get tossed back in the water, their eggs are fertilized and then grown in CPW's fish hatcheries.

walleye-spawn-5vo-tranr.jpg
CBS

Wildlife officers will restock Colorado's waters with those fish once they grow up a bit.

