Colorado Parks and Wildlife names Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan as next director

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has unanimously voted to name Acting Director Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan as the new permanent director.

Clellan has been serving as acting director since Dec. 1, 2025. She previously served as Chief for Leadership and Employee Development for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Lakewood and as Adjutant General and Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Laura Clellan Colorado Parks and Wildlife

She stepped into the role as CPW acting director after former Director Jeff Davis stepped down in Nov. 2025. The commission said Clellan has exhibited steady leadership during her time with the agency.

Clellan said it's an honor to be selected as the director.

"This agency's mission to perpetuate the state's wildlife resources, provide a quality state parks system, and offer enjoyable and sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities for current and future generations is something I care deeply about, and I'm grateful for the trust the Commission has placed in me," Clellan said. "I look forward to continuing to listen and work with our employees, partners, and communities across Colorado as we work together to serve the people and natural resources of this state."

Commission Chair Rich Reading said Clellan has "already demonstrated her strong leadership skills and deft abilities at handling complex problems. I look forward to working with Director Clellan during the rest of my tenure on the Parks and Wildlife Commission and am confident she will excel in this position."

Clellan will assume her role as director effective immediately.