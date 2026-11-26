The Rea and Laughter families decided that Thanksgiving morning was the perfect time to get out and move before their big dinner.

"We felt like doing our own little turkey trot today. Just enjoying nature and the weather," said Madison Rea.

The Rea and Laughter families at Cherry Creek State Park on Thanksgiving Day. CBS

They are new to the area and decided to check out Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora for the first time.

"My kids just moved here in August, and so we're from San Diego visiting," said Meg Laughter.

They say it was the best option for connecting with nature and getting a relaxing hike in.

"Just wanted to come outside. Kind of avoid the crowd of the big Turkey Trot downtown," said Meg Laughter.

They seem to have really enjoyed their hike.

The view of the mountains from Cherry Creek State Park. CBS

"It was so good... The creek is really pretty. The weather's nice," said Madison Rea.

"We saw, like, three deer," said Josua Rea.

"(It was) surprisingly warm. We were worried for it to be super cold, but it's super beautiful," said Meg Laughter.

But it's a good thing they came on Thursday for peace and quiet because Friday might be a little bit busier. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting "Fresh Air Friday." It's a day when anyone can visit any of Colorado's state parks for free.

They say it's an opportunity to "experience Colorado's world-class state parks and live a life outside," but if you really need to scratch that Black Friday shopping itch, retail items are 25% off on the website and at visitor centers.

Cherry Creek State Park CBS

The Laughter and Rea families say they will be back at Cherry Creek State Park for a second helping.

"Walk off that turkey meal and joy. Enjoy some exercise. Good conversation and sunshine," said Meg Laughter.