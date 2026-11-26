Nearly 12,000 runners, walkers, and those on wheels hit the streets early Thanksgiving morning for the 53rd annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot in Denver. That surpassed last year's record of 11,600 participants, who raised more than $770,000 for the nonprofit.

The Turkey Trot fundraiser in Denver's Wash Park. CBS

"I think this is what makes Colorado so very special. It's so overwhelming that people would get up so early this morning to come support their community; it's a perfect way to start Thanksgiving," said President and CEO of Mile High United Way Christine Benero.

The fundraiser helps support emergency housing for victims of the Aspen Acres Wildfire in southern Colorado, provides childcare and early learning support for more than 4,000 children in Colorado, and offers free tax preparation services for thousands of Coloradans, among other things.

The 53rd annual Turkey Trot fundraiser in Denver CBS

"All of the proceeds from today's event go to support families in need in our community. We are just so thankful that you are all here. Gobbles and I, happy Thanksgiving!," said Benero.

The Turkey Trot also remains a qualifier for the BOLDERBoulder. Participants can choose to race the 4-mile course, finish the 1-mile fun run, or cheer from the sidelines.