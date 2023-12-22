Watch CBS News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: East Lake View Road in Cherry Creek State Park to reopen next month

East Lake View Road in Cherry Creek State Park to reopen next month
A road in Cherry Creek State Park will reopen several months after it closed. In May, Cherry Creek Reservoir rose 10 feet during a big storm. 

As a result, East Lake View Road washed out in two places. It's the only road that connects the east and west sides of the park. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Friday that the road will reopen Jan. 24, 2024.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 2:21 PM MST

