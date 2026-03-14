Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue crew finds body of missing boater in Lake Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said one person was hospitalized and another killed after a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo.

Officers said one person swam ashore after his fishing boat capsized near Pedro's Point on Friday afternoon. Around 12:48 p.m., 911 received a call about the capsized boat. CPW said officers aboard a sonar-equipped patrol boat were heading to the scene when they were waved down by another boat that was taking the survivor to the south marina.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Officials said that the person managed to swim to shore before waving down the other boat. They told the officers that another person from the capsized boat was still missing.

Pueblo West Firefighters examined the survivor at the scene, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The 14-foot flat bottom fishing boat was swamped by whitecaps, CPW reported. They said the water in the area is approximately 40 feet deep and was 44 degrees when the boat capsized. Although the boat was equipped with lifejackets, officials said the occupants weren't wearing them.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found the body of a dog underneath the capsized boat.

Rescue crews searched for the missing person for almost nine hours, bringing in an underwater remotely operated vehicle to assist. They found the person's body around 9:23 p.m. and turned them over to the Pueblo County Coroner.

According to CPW, this is the first death at Lake Pueblo this year. There were six deaths, drowning and medically related, at the lake last year.

CPW urged visitors to wear life jackets while recreating in the water.