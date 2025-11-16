Colorado Parks and Wildlife moves to protect, encourage wild bison herds with dual classification

In its November meeting, Colorado Parks and Wildlife unanimously approved dual legal classification for bison. These changes will change how wild bison will be treated under state law.

"Under the new regulations, privately owned and fenced bison herds will continue to be managed as livestock through the Colorado Department of Agriculture. However, free-ranging bison that naturally enter the state from neighboring jurisdictions will now be managed as wildlife, specifically as a big-game species under Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) authority," said CPW in a release.

A new bison calf chases other bison in the spring snow at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, April 18, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Although the state does have conservation herds, Colorado does not have any confirmed wild bison herds, CPW stated. However, they do occasionally cross into the state. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, those wild bison will be protected under the 2025 Protect Wild Bison Act.

Wild bison herds disappeared from the state in the late 1800s, and officials hope these changes will help prepare the state for their return. CPW is also working with groups to develop a plan for managing bison that wander in from Utah.

Because bison will be considered big game, CPW will need to create special management licenses on a case-by-case basis. Signups should be available through the CPW website in January 2026. They will draw random names from the roster if management becomes necessary.