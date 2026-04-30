Colorado Parks & Wildlife releases bald eagle after rehabilitation from shooting injury

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a bald eagle that had been injured back into the wild on Thursday. The majestic bird took flight after rehabilitation from a shooting injury earlier this year.

A bald eagle flies to freedom after injury and rehab thanks to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said the shooting happened at the Croke Reservoir in Northglenn, located off Huron Street near 104th. The bird was spotted in apparent trouble and was captured by city park rangers and animal control officers.

X-rays showed the eagle had been shot in the wing by a ball bearing from a firearm or slingshot. The bird underwent surgery and spent several weeks recuperating.

A bald eagle was released into the wild after rehabilitation from a shooting injury. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Injuring or killing a bald eagle is illegal under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Bald eagles are migratory birds in Colorado that come through mostly in the winter to nest, lay eggs and raise their young. CPW said there are 350 known active nests in the state as of this year.

A bald eagle recuperated after being shot by a ball bearing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW continues to take tips from the public on who may have shot the eagle. Witnesses are asked to report what happened anonymously through Operation Game Thief at game.thief@state.co.us or call 1-877-COLO-OGT (1-877-265-6668).