Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Northglenn
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a bald eagle was illegally shot in Northglenn and now the agency is seeking information from the public about the shooting.
CPW officers, Northglenn park rangers, and Northglenn Animal Control officers responded to a call about an eagle on the icy shoreline of Croke Reservoir, near West 104th Avenue and Huron Street on Jan. 12, the agency said on Monday. Officers captured the bird and took it to a local wildlife rehabilitation.
An X-ray showed a ball bearing in the eagle's wing and it underwent surgery to have it removed.
Shooting or injuring bald eagles is a federal crime, as the bird is protected under state and federal laws, including the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The eagle is now recovering at the facility it was taken to.
CPW is asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous, the agency said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can also be contacted at 1-844-397-8477 or fws_tips@fws.gov.