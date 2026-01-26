Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Northglenn

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a bald eagle was illegally shot in Northglenn and now the agency is seeking information from the public about the shooting.

CPW officers, Northglenn park rangers, and Northglenn Animal Control officers responded to a call about an eagle on the icy shoreline of Croke Reservoir, near West 104th Avenue and Huron Street on Jan. 12, the agency said on Monday. Officers captured the bird and took it to a local wildlife rehabilitation.

A copy of an X-ray taken at a wildlife rehabilitation facility near Denver shows a ball bearing in the wing of a bald eagle. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bird was shot sometime in early January 2026 and was found on Jan. 12, 2026, at Croke Reservoir in Northglenn. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

An X-ray showed a ball bearing in the eagle's wing and it underwent surgery to have it removed.

Shooting or injuring bald eagles is a federal crime, as the bird is protected under state and federal laws, including the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The eagle is now recovering at the facility it was taken to.

A handout photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows an injured bald eagle that was recovered from Croke Reservoir in Northglenn on Jan. 12, 2026. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW is asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous, the agency said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can also be contacted at 1-844-397-8477 or fws_tips@fws.gov.