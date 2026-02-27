Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers $1M in grants to help reduce human-bear conflicts

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering $1 million in grants to help reduce human-bear conflicts. It's part of the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program, where CPW will provide grants to communities across the state.

According to CPW, Colorado has between 17,000 and 20,000 bears, and the population is stable and growing. Over the past six years, CPW has received over 32,212 reported sightings and conflicts with bears. Of the 5,299 reports CPW received last year, 2,448 resulted in property damage to a shed, garage, home, vehicle, fence, etc.

"Living successfully and safely alongside our wildlife is an important part of who we are in Colorado. These grants will help prevent potentially dangerous conflicts between bears and humans, ensuring we all can enjoy Colorado's high quality of life, especially in our high country. These investments are an important tool to keep us and wildlife safe and prevent property damage," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

More than 57% of conflicts with bears were linked to trash cans and dumpsters as an attractant, which CPW said is a target area they consider when awarding grants. Other constant sources of conflict with bears include birdfeeders, livestock, bears accessing open garages, and other human-originated items that are left unsecured.

CPW is offering $1 million of grant funding for projects that reduce conflicts with bears in local communities. CPW said the program aims to find solutions to human-bear conflict that can be replicated in other parts of Colorado. The funding is geared toward communities that want to reduce conflicts with bears but lack the needed resources.

CPW said that bears with access to trash and garbage that contains food can become conditioned to consuming that food, and they may return and enter homes, garages, or vehicles to find more food. That may result in property damage and put humans in danger. Consuming garbage can also negatively impact a bear's life.

The funding will be distributed through a competitive grant process this spring.

Those eligible to receive funding include local governments, NGOs, HOAs, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals. Applicants can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000. The application deadline is May 29.

Additional Information from Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

Eligible Projects

The Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program aims to reduce conflicts between local communities and black bears. Characteristics of projects that help meet this goal include:

• Reducing the availability of attractants to black bears in communities experiencing human-bear conflict or disincentivizing black bears from entering areas of high conflict.

• Have local community support or detailed plans to build local support.

• Are cost-effective investments that have the potential to last beyond the funding time frame (such as bear-proof trash cans).

• Utilize proven techniques for preventing conflict or explore an innovation with a promise to prevent conflict.

How to Apply

Applications are available on CPW's website and are due by May 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. For questions or application assistance, please contact CPW Grant Manager Travis Long at travis.long@state.co.us. Successful grant recipients will be announced later this year.

The 2025 grant recipients are posted online along with the projects that were selected during the competitive grant process.