Colorado park rangers rescue drowning paddleboarder

Park rangers in Colorado rescued a woman from drowning at the Horsetooth Reservoir on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, a woman was paddleboarding at the reservoir around 12:30 p.m. when she became stranded. They said she was "at least 100 yards from shore, cold, exhausted and actively drowning" when a Larimer County ranger pulled her from the water.

Authorities have not released the condition of the paddleboarder.

The rescue comes just two days after a man died when he was blown off his paddleboard at Chatfield State Park.