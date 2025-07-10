Watch CBS News
Colorado park rangers rescue drowning paddleboarder

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Park rangers in Colorado rescued a woman from drowning at the Horsetooth Reservoir on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, a woman was paddleboarding at the reservoir around 12:30 p.m. when she became stranded. They said she was "at least 100 yards from shore, cold, exhausted and actively drowning" when a Larimer County ranger pulled her from the water.

horsetooth-reservoir-drowning-paddleboarder-2.jpg
Poudre Fire Authority
horsetooth-reservoir-drowning-paddleboarder.jpg
Poudre Fire Authority

Authorities have not released the condition of the paddleboarder.

The rescue comes just two days after a man died when he was blown off his paddleboard at Chatfield State Park.

