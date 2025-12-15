Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado residents urged to get packages in the mail as holiday shipping deadlines approach

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The U.S. Post Office is urging Coloradans to get those packages in the mail if they want those presents to arrive in time for holiday celebrations. Those deadlines are coming up this week. 

    US-ECONOMY-SHIPPING-HOLIDAY
    Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images
  • Dec. 17- USPS Ground and First-Class 
  • Dec. 18- Priority Mail
  • Dec. 20- Priority Mail Express

The USPS encourages shipping early to avoid extra costs and ensure timely delivery.

CBS Colorado was at the USPS Valmont Station in Boulder on Monday morning, where postal service employees were busy making sure those packages get to their intended destination during the busiest week of the year.

6a-kcnc-newscast-monday-clean-feed-frame-78096.jpg
  USPS Valmont Station in Boulder. CBS

"We are a staple when it comes to the holidays, if you think about it, we've been delivering mail for 250 years. This is our 250th peak season, where we're delivering the mail to our family, to families across the United States," said Zachary Laux with the USPS. 

He also stressed that those deadlines are for the lower 48 states. For those who want to ship to Alaska, Hawaii, or other territories, the deadline is Dec. 16. 

The USPS said it expects to process more than 6 billion pieces of mail and packages accepted this holiday season.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue