Colorado residents urged to get packages in the mail as holiday shipping deadlines approach

The U.S. Post Office is urging Coloradans to get those packages in the mail if they want those presents to arrive in time for holiday celebrations. Those deadlines are coming up this week.

Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images Dec. 17- USPS Ground and First-Class

Dec. 18- Priority Mail

Dec. 20- Priority Mail Express

The USPS encourages shipping early to avoid extra costs and ensure timely delivery.

CBS Colorado was at the USPS Valmont Station in Boulder on Monday morning, where postal service employees were busy making sure those packages get to their intended destination during the busiest week of the year.

USPS Valmont Station in Boulder. CBS

"We are a staple when it comes to the holidays, if you think about it, we've been delivering mail for 250 years. This is our 250th peak season, where we're delivering the mail to our family, to families across the United States," said Zachary Laux with the USPS.

He also stressed that those deadlines are for the lower 48 states. For those who want to ship to Alaska, Hawaii, or other territories, the deadline is Dec. 16.

The USPS said it expects to process more than 6 billion pieces of mail and packages accepted this holiday season.