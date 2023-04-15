Colorado organizations host Marshall Fire Rebuild Expo

The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and Marshall Fire Task Force, hosted a Marshall Fire Expo. The event was free to the public and included 40 exhibitors.

The exhibitors ranged from local contractors, builders, financial institutions, lumber and material vendors, local government leaders, nonprofits, and other businesses dedicated to the rebuilding efforts in Louisville, Superior and Boulder County.

While 625 properties are still not permitted for reconstruction, there remains a strong need to provide information and support to impacted residents and local businesses about construction, finances, insurance, and other parts of the rebuilding process.

The Rebuild Expo is an extension of the work conducted by the HBA's Marshall Fire Task Force for families affected by the fire.

The volunteer committee created a 21-part free educational series for residents and businesses impacted by the fire.

The series addresses many of the issues those face in the rebuilding and recovery process, which includes selecting builders and contractors, understanding contracts, legal issues and insurance, securing financing and loans, and more. The first eight sessions were held in person and the remaining sessions were offered online. Those sessions can be viewed online by visiting: https://bit.ly/3L2ox5n