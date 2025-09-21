Colorado officials ask people not to call 911 over Wyoming pipeline fire, smoke

Smoke from a fire in Wyoming that stemmed from a natural gas pipeline early Sunday morning was visible in Northern Colorado and now law enforcement in Colorado is asking people not to call 911 about it.

Firefighters from Laramie County, Wyoming, responded to a call involving a ruptured natural gas line and a Union Pacific train near Interstate 80, about eight miles west of Cheyenne, Wyoming, around 1 a.m. The pipeline ignited near the highway, and the train itself was carrying hazardous materials that posed a risk to first responders and anyone else in the area.

Flames from the fire were visible from as far as 60 miles away, according to fire officials in Wyoming and law enforcement agencies in Colorado. People as far as Fort Collins and Johnstown reported seeing heavy smoke early Sunday morning.

Cheyenne is only about 12 miles from the Colorado state line, 45 miles from Fort Collins, and 65 miles from Johnstown.

"Our partners in Wyoming are currently handling a large fire, reportedly involving a train. The fire is visible from parts of Larimer County, including Loveland," the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said on social media. "Larimer County deputies have already checked the area and confirmed there is no active fire in Larimer County. Please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency."

The train's operator noticed the fire and stopped short of its location, not knowing if the track was safe to travel over, a Union Pacific spokesperson told CBS News Colorado.

As of about 10:15 a.m., the train was still parked at the location of the incident, according to the company's spokesperson.

The National Transportation Security Board, which investigates most accidents and incidents involving trains and planes, said it was aware of the incident and was working to gather information. Union Pacific said the train will continue on once investigators determine it's safe.

Fire officials in Wyoming praised the efforts of responders, saying no one was injured or killed, and no hazardous materials from the train were released or impacted.

"This was a significant and dangerous event, and we are grateful for the quick actions of our first responders and partner agencies," said incident commander and Larmie County Fire Authority Division Chief Caeden Quist. "Their teamwork ensured the safety of the community and prevented further escalation."