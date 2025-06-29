Colorado officer injured in crash while responding to medical emergency

A police officer in Colorado was injured when they were involved in a crash while responding to a medical emergency on Sunday.

The Thornton Police Department said one of its officers was on the way to a medical emergency with their lights and sirens on when they were struck by another vehicle. Authorities said the other driver failed to yield to the patrol vehicle and struck it in the intersection of 104th Avenue and Washington Street.

Thornton Police Department

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police have closed the intersection while officers are investigating the scene. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.