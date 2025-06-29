Watch CBS News
Your Reporter

Colorado officer injured in crash while responding to medical emergency

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A police officer in Colorado was injured when they were involved in a crash while responding to a medical emergency on Sunday.

The Thornton Police Department said one of its officers was on the way to a medical emergency with their lights and sirens on when they were struck by another vehicle. Authorities said the other driver failed to yield to the patrol vehicle and struck it in the intersection of 104th Avenue and Washington Street.

thornton-officer-struck-in-intersection.jpg
Thornton Police Department

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police have closed the intersection while officers are investigating the scene. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.