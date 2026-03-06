Colorado nurse charged with allegedly providing synthetic drugs to inmate

A nurse working at a detention facility in Colorado was charged on Friday with allegedly providing synthetic drugs to an inmate.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office began investigating on March 3 after receiving reports that a nurse at the Adams County Detention Facility was providing "Spice" to an inmate. Investigators determined Stephanie Bagwell gave the inmate synthetic cannabinoid-soaked paper and arrested her that night.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

Bagwell was working as a temporary nurse at the facility through a contract medical provider, the sheriff's office said. They added that she no longer has access to the detention facility's secure areas.

Detectives said they have identified other suspects during their investigation, including the inmate involved. The sheriff's office said their identities will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed charges of introducing contraband in the second degree against Bagwell on Friday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.