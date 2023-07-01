Northern Colorado celebrates 4th of July by welcoming 26 new American citizens

26 people in northern Colorado can celebrate Independence Day for the first time as American citizens thanks to their hard work, dedication, and love for the United States of America.

The 26 took part in a naturalization ceremony in Greeley on Friday, marking the 10th consecutive year the city has celebrated the Fourth of July by naturalizing new citizens.

"It was a very special day for me. I studied hard, and I am an American now. I am very happy," said Wendy Bewley, a new American citizen.

Bewley, a native of Taiwan, is now a citizen of three countries. She was born with citizenship to Taiwan, married into citizenship in the United Kingdom and now calls Colorado home. After living in the United States for 14 years, Bewley decided she wanted to take an oath to the United States.

"We are all so very proud of her, it is a great day," said Chris Bewley, her husband.

"I did this because of freedom, a better life, better neighborhood, better friends. Better everything here in America," Bewley said.

Of the 26 people who earned citizenship on Friday in Greeley, they represented 20 different countries. Those countries were Australia, Benin, Burma, Columbia, Congo Kinshasa, Cuba, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Some studied for the naturalization tests for years, Bewley said she studied hard for over two months to pass the tests many born-citizens would have a hard time acing.

Three of her neighbors joined the ceremony to applaud Bewley for all of her hard work.

"She deserves this so much. I have seen her work so hard to get here," said Laura Cruz, a neighbor of Bewley's.

"This is a fabulous opportunity and we are so happy for her," Nancy Spencer, a neighbor said.

The diversity of America was on display in the many outfits worn in the crowd, some wearing hijabs and others wearing dashikis. Bewley was welcomed by her neighbors who were covered in red, white and blue.

"We wanted to be festive and make this a big celebration for Wendu. We are very proud of wendu," Carole Huss, a neighbor said.

"(The naturalization) is very special. Because I am full American," Bewley said. "This is my home now. I love my friends. I love my family. I am very proud today."