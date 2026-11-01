Colorado National Guard helicopter experiences blade strike during hoist rescue

A Colorado National Guard helicopter had to land after experiencing a blade strike during a rescue mission on Saturday.

The Black Hawk helicopter was working on a hoist rescue mission near Nederland around 10:15 p.m. when the strike occurred. Officials did not say what struck the helicopter's blade, but did share that the crew was able to safely set the aircraft down in a field several miles east of the trailhead.

Colorado National Guard

No injuries were reported.

"I am incredibly grateful that everyone returned home from this mission. Army aviators train to the most rigorous standards in the world to handle unexpected emergencies, and that training was on full display during last night's incident," said Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Davis. "While military aviation inherently carries risk, our top priority remains the safety of our Soldiers and the communities we support."

A UH-72B Lakota launched from Buckley Space Force Base two hours after the strike to help with a search and rescue mission.

The Colorado National Guard says the helicopter will remain where it landed until the investigation is complete, and soldiers will remain in the area to secure the aircraft.