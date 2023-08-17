Multiple schools suing Colorado over religion: "That would require the school to give up its religious beliefs."

More information revealed on schools filing lawsuits against Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis visited a Pre-kindergarten school Thursday as the universal program he touted was wrapped in controversy facing numerous lawsuits.

Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista is among those suing the state of Colorado over religion.

The issue is that the state insists that school hiring be open to all. But Patterson Academy says it can't follow that rule.

Jeremiah Galus is a lawyer, with the alliance defending freedom and represents the school.

"That would require the school to give up its religious beliefs. Specifically, it's hiring practices. And that is something this Christian school cannot do," he told CBS News Colorado.

Meantime, the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver, and two of its parishes are also suing the state.

It claims its First Amendment rights are being violated by its desire to exclude LGBTQ staff, parents and kids from each existing Pre-K program.

Joseph Davis is the counsel Saint Marys Parish.

"The families to come to the school and the teachers that come to the school should be on board with the teachings living their lives be able to authentically convey it," he said.

The Universal Pre-K Program was a centerpiece of Gov. Polis' reelection campaign. He reflected on the lawsuits while he was visiting one of the classes.

"If you run a preschool that doesn't receive state money, you can run it the way you want but if you receive state money you cannot discriminate," he said.

Gov. Polis told reporters the outcome of the lawsuits may eventually be determined in the courts.