Six school districts file lawsuit against Colorado over Universal Preschool Program

Six school districts and two education associations are suing the state of Colorado over the Universal Preschool Program. The lawsuit states in part that the new program has not addressed concerns about violations of laws regarding the rights of children with disabilities.

The lawsuit also raises concerns about the adequacy and transparency of funding.

/ Getty Images

The plaintiffs include the Colorado Association of School Executives, Consortium of Directors of Special Education, Brighton School District 27-J, Cherry Creek School District No. 5, Harrison School District 2, Mapleton Public Schools, Platte Valley Public Schools, and Westminster Public Schools.

This follows a lawsuit filed by Saint Mary's in Littleton and Saint Bernadette's in Lakewood claiming Catholic schools should also be eligible for state funding. Those schools prioritize Catholics for admission and can deny admission to students or families who identify as LGBTQ.