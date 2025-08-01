Colorado movie car museum to find new home, auction dozens of cars, as apartments replace building

A popular movie car museum in the Denver metro area is closing its doors temporarily after this weekend, as the building will be demolished and hundreds of apartments, and possibly a hotel, will replace the space. Now, dozens of cars need to be auctioned off while the owner is working to find a new home.

Rodz and Bodz Car Museum in Englewood keeps up to 100 cars on display at all times, with more than 180 cars in a rotating collection. Many of the cars are replicas or vehicles seen on the big screen.

"We have cars that are screen-used too, like cars that have been driven by Jim Carrey. We have Justin Timberlake in the In Time challenger and just so many iconic pieces in here," said museum owner Zack Loffert.

Loffert opened the first location during COVID at Colorado Mills Mall, then moved the museum to Greeley for a short stint before opening the location in Englewood last October.

"Then two months after, they announced the apartments and the hotel," said Loffert.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, the City says the developer made the decision to redevelop the shopping center in part due to increased demand for residential units in Englewood and throughout the Denver metro area. The City's approval for zoning allows for 300 apartment units, a parking structure and possibly a hotel.

"Moving this museum, this will be the third time in a year and a half, so it's, it's one of those things, like, we don't want to do it again unless it's the final home," said Loffert. "It's one of those things that's kind of pushed us to say, 'Okay, no more leasing. We're going to buy our own building, so that way we don't have to do this anymore.'"

An auction this month will help pay for a new home. Sixty cars and trucks will be auctioned off, with 460 total items including porcelain signs and gas pumps.

"Herbie the Love Bug, you can go buy Herbie this month and drive it to work on Monday," said Loffert. "It's all the emotions, because they are, they're all my babies, and they all have a story."

While the city says there is no estimated timeline of when the building will be demolished, Loffert is working to find a permanent, bigger and better home for the museum.

"It's going to be a fully immersive movie set museum experience. So, each section you go to will be its own movie set. It's just like Hollywood, and it's going to be very, very cool," said Loffert.

The last day the museum will be open is Sunday, August 3, with the museum closing at 6 p.m. The auction is happening on August 22 and 23.

Loffert said he's interested in reopening along the 470 loop and staying centrally located due to the rental car company he also owns.

You can find more information about Rodz and Bodz Museum or the auction itself here.