Incoming winter weather is bringing excitement to Colorado ski resorts while at the same time prompting warnings of hazardous driving conditions for post-Thanksgiving travelers and mountain visitors this weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said crews are preparing for low visibility and potential road closures as snow moves into the high country.

"Potentially very serious hazardous travel for anyone taking to the roadways," said Chuck Marsh, a spokesperson for CDOT. "Whether you're heading home from Thanksgiving travel or you're taking off to the mountains to hit the slopes, if we see large numbers of people traveling on the roadways during this high travel time, high travel weekend, we could possibly see multiple crashes or multiple road closures."

CDOT plans to deploy de-icing material and snowplows across mountain corridors to manage the storm. Officials say it a good idea for drivers to download the COtrip Planner app to monitor road conditions, plow locations and live highway camera feeds before heading out.

While transportation officials are bracing for delays, the forecast is welcome news at Eldora Mountain, where natural snowfall is expected to supplement snowmaking efforts and boost early-season terrain.

"Oh, I'm giddy. I get so excited when I see snow in the forecast," said Sam Bass of Eldora Mountain.

Bass said the resort may call in additional snowplow operators and shovelers early in the morning to manage the extra snow that shows up.

He noted that incoming storms tend to motivate skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes.

"When snow is falling or snow's in the forecast, they start thinking about where all their gear is," Bass said. "They pack it up. They get in the car. They make plans to be sick from work and come on up for a powder day."

Andrew Gast, Eldora's president and general manager, said the storm provides a needed boost following a challenging previous season.

"Last year was absolutely disappointing for us, but the way we're looking at it, this is setting the stage," Gast said.

Visitors at the mountain echoed that optimism, noting that early snowfall benefits both winter recreation and the state's long-term water supply.

"Usually, it snows even before the ski area opens," said skier Jessica Moon, adding that the forecast brought "uplifted spirits for sure."

"So I think everyone's really, really hopeful."

Snowboarder Kashyap Sakalabhaktula kept his hopes simple while coming back from a day on the mountain: "These are mittens, but my fingers are crossed."