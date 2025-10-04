Colorado mountains and Front Range could see storms this weekend

Warm Saturday for the Denver metro area with a chance of storms, then big changes

Big changes are coming to Colorado for the second half of the weekend. Saturday morning is starting off wet on the western half of the state. Some of those storms will push to the east, and the Front Range could see an afternoon or early evening storm.

There is a threat of severe weather, with the biggest concern being gusty winds near 50 mph.

While the threat for severe weather looks to remain north of Interstate 70, gusty winds will still be a nuisance for the rest of the state, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Get ready for a large temperature swing from Saturday to Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the Front Range, with 50s and 60s in the mountains. The warmest location for the state will be the southeast corner where highs could reach the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front moves into the state Saturday afternoon, early evening, which will drop temperatures on Sunday around 15 degrees. You will feel the difference with highs on Sunday in the mid-60s.

The cooler weather sticks around for the first part of the workweek with temperatures slowly warming beginning on Wednesday.