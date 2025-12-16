Colorado mountain town prays for snow during Ullr Fest, celebrating Norse god of winter

Just as the mountains anxiously await winter's next big snowfall, Summit County locals are turning to one of the most beloved rituals in the high country -- Ullr Fest in Breckenridge.

Ullr Fest feels especially important after a dry start to the winter. Snow totals in Breckenridge are about two-thirds of what they historically are at this time. It's partially why the catchphrase "pray for snow" feels especially significant in 2025.

Named for Ullr, the Norse god of winter, the annual celebration draws people nationwide, decked out in Viking gear, eager to pray for snow while braving typically chilly weather, food, music and general mountain vibes. The festival includes a main street parade, a world-record breaking (unofficial) shotski, a bonfire and the crowning of Ullr Fest king and queen. It's all rooted in the hope of a snowy season ahead.

Ryan and his classmates at the Peak School are building a Viking ship float for the Ullr Fest Parade inspired by "How to Train Your Dragon." When asked how badly the high country needs snow, Ryan didn't hold back.

"On a scale to need it badly -- badly," he said, laughing. "In terms of the mountains, half open, completely open and like snow out in our front yards. That's the main thing that we don't see."

Ryan says that, while he's more of a mountain biker, he loves the energy Ullr Fest brings to the community.

"So fun, it's like Summit County in one place," Ryan said. "It's a whole lot of people who love snow getting together and sharing one common night to hope for snow and kind of party around snow."

Whether or not Ullr delivers snow right away, the celebration itself has become a cherished tradition and one that brings the community together in a shared hope for winter's return.

Ullr Fest is a three-day event from Dec. 18 through Dec. 20. More information is available at the Breckenridge Ullr Fest website.