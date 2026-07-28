Colorado Mountain town opens up communication on Flock cameras after vandal takes one down

A discussion over privacy, policing and public safety technology is taking center stage in Avon after three police cameras were vandalized earlier this month. That includes two speed enforcement cameras and one Flock license plate reader.

The acts of vandalism happened during the early morning hours of July 18, when someone cut down or damaged camera poles and stole two of the devices. It resulted in more than $76,000 in damage and replacement costs, according to documents prepared for Tuesday night's Avon Town Council meeting. Police said they are actively investigating the felony vandalism and theft.

The vandalism also ignited a much larger conversation online after the Avon Police Department's Facebook post about the damage went viral, drawing tens of thousands of reactions from people across the country. Town Manager Eric Heil said that, while the social media attention accelerated the discussion, Avon had already planned to review its use of camera technology as its contract with Flock Safety approaches renewal.

Eric Heil CBS

"We know other cities have had this community conversation on whether these types of cameras are appropriate or not," Heil said. "I think it's Avon's turn that we're going to have that conversation now."

Heil said town leaders are more interested in hearing from Avon residents than weighing opinions from people outside the community. "We're only about 6,500 (residents)" he said. "Not all of them are on social media."

According to the town's meeting packet, Avon currently uses several different camera systems for different purposes. Twelve Flock automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras are positioned at entrances into town from Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6 to alert officers to stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, AMBER Alerts, Silver Alerts and other public safety notifications. The town also operates speed safety cameras, security cameras at public facilities and parks, dashboard cameras in patrol vehicles and Flock's OS911 software, which allows officers to hear incoming 911 calls while responding.

Town officials say those systems have produced measurable results.

Meeting documents state Flock cameras have assisted with 104 investigations, 24 arrests and the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles since early 2024. Meanwhile, speed enforcement cameras have helped reduce vehicles traveling at least 10 mph over the speed limit from roughly 1,700 per day before installation to about 55 per day today (a 96% reduction).

Still, the technology has raised questions about privacy. Heil acknowledged rapidly evolving technology and artificial intelligence mean the town needs to continually evaluate its policies.

"You have to be nimble," Heil said.

The town's report outlines several privacy safeguards currently in place, according to Flock. License plate reader data is automatically deleted after 30 days, searches require both a case number and documented law enforcement purpose, and all searches are logged and audited. Avon also states it does not share ALPR data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal agencies or law enforcement agencies outside Colorado.

Security cameras retain footage for 30 days and include an AI search tool capable of identifying general characteristics, such as clothing color or backpacks. But officials said the system does not perform facial recognition or monitor the routine movements of residents or visitors. The town's three-year Flock contract is nearing renewal, but Heil noted the agreement can be terminated with 30 day's notice if council decides changes are needed.

"We are definitely here to listen to the community," Heil said. "We also don't make rash decisions."

No final action on the camera systems was expected during Tuesday night's discussion, with town leaders instead using the meeting to gather public input before deciding how Avon should move forward.