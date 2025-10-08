Some of Colorado's mountain road cameras have gone dark, CDOT promises fix by 2027

Drivers in Colorado's high country and western slope have lost a key travel tool this summer- nearly 137 Colorado Department of Transportation road cameras that used to show highway conditions are now offline.

The reason? CDOT's contract with a third-party camera provider ended after years of unstable service, and the state-run organization is going to take on the task itself.

Rabbit Ears Pass Shannon Lukens

"The vendor was under a lot of financial penalties and not performing," Bob Fifer, CDOT's Deputy Director of Operations, said. "When we went out to bid, we didn't get a bid back from anyone to continue the service."

According to CDOT, about 137 cameras were affected, many of them on mountain passes and rural highways. Roughly a third of those cameras, Fifer said, were rarely functional even before the contract ended, needing frequent repairs.

For mountain communities like Steamboat Springs, the blackout is a big deal. "The weather can get very sketchy up here, snowy, foggy, solid ice," Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio News said. "We always want to know what's happening on Rabbit Ears Pass. Those cameras were really, really helpful."

Rabbit Ears Pass CBS

CDOT says it plans to replace 66 of the most critical cameras, focusing on high-traffic and high-risk areas first, at a cost of $8 million. The new cameras will be installed and maintained by CDOT directly, with the full network expected to be online by fall of 2027, although 10 new cameras have already gone up, with Fifer promising to add to the network as soon as they have the ability to do so.

"If we get them up in the next 60 to 120 days, they'll be online," Fifer said. "We've already put up two critical cameras, one near the Mesa Nordic Center and another on top of Berthoud Pass."

The department says it hopes to expand the network beyond the initial 66 cameras as future funding allows, possibly reaching remote corners of the state that have never had live traffic coverage before.

Nearly 137 CDOT road cameras that used to show highway conditions are now offline. CBS

Until then, many routes, including Rabbit Ears Pass, will remain camera-free. You can view the full list of affected and upcoming replacement camera locations here.