Merger of Colorado mountain fire districts falls through due to pending litigation

In an effort to meet the rising demand for service and the increasing threat of wildfires, three Colorado fire districts planned to merge in the Conifer area. However, due to ongoing litigation, Elk Creek will no longer be a part of the new fire district.

On Friday, the Elk Creek Fire Protection District announced it will no longer join the North Fork Fire Protection District and the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District under the newly formed Conifer Fire Protection District. The three fire departments planned to join forces to improve efficiency and their ability to respond to emergencies, as well as combat the rising risk of wildfires in the area.

Although North Fork and Canyon successfully joined together, Elk Creek Fire said its ability to merge with them was put on hold after Elk Creek board member Chuck Newby and community member Neil Whitehead III filed litigation to appeal the board's approval of the merger. Due to the appeal process in district court, Elk Creek said there have been "substantial delays and escalating legal costs," and so the district decided to withdraw its approval.

"This decision reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and to refocusing our energy on serving the community, supporting our firefighters, and advancing the cooperative progress this merger was meant to achieve, rather than continuing to divert public resources into prolonged litigation," Elk Creek officials said.

They added that Elk Creek Fire will continue to work closely with Conifer Fire.