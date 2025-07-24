Colorado mother urges suspects to come forward as she prepares to bury son: "Just do what's right"

Colorado mother urges suspects to come forward as she prepares to bury son

Having to bury a child is something no one is ever prepared for, but one Colorado woman is now suddenly looking for answers as she tries to bury her son.

Silverio "Silver" Suniga's mom, Monique Suniga Kinch, says her son was like a big teddy bear and the kind of guy you wanted around. She says she was blessed to have him as a son.

"He was our comedian. He was our protector. He loved to protect those that he loved to be around," said Suniga Kinch.

She says the 19-year-old's mission in life was to help people, which is why he was working towards a master's degree in behavioral therapy and took a job helping children with autism.

Silverio "Silver" Suniga was shot and killed at a house party in Arapahoe County. His mother is urging the outstanding suspect in his killing to turn themself in. Monique Suniga Kinch

"He liked that he can make an impact and show kids love that normally wouldn't get the love that they deserve, and to be able to communicate with them," said Suniga Kinch.

It was those skills and that draw to service that she says got him out of the house late on the evening of July 12. Monique says her son was headed to bed at the family home when a friend of his reached out for help.

She says Silverio's friend was throwing a party at their parents' home. She says people started showing up at the party who weren't invited. Silverio's friend wanted them gone and thought Silverio could convince them to leave.

"They did ask that Silver come to the party and kept bugging him about coming to the party to help stop it and to break it up already," Monique said.

Rev. Michael Greenwood, a neighbor who attempted CPR on Silverio until first responders arrived, told CBS News Colorado the party seemed to grow quickly and unexpectedly.

"It went from 10 to 30 to 100 people within a matter of 20, 30 minutes," Greenwood said.

It was in this chaos that Silverio was shot and killed. Greenwood said he jumped in to try to save Silverio's life, but Silverio ultimately died.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says they arrested one teenager for Silverio's killing, but believe there is still another suspect walking the streets. Monique says it's time for that person to turn themselves in

"Don't continue this because it's only going to make it worse on yourself. You guys have already taken a beautiful life from our family, from this community. Just do what's right now," Monique said.

Monique Suniga Kinch, center, remembers her son, Silverio Suniga, and urges the outstanding suspect in his killing to turn themself in. CBS

Because this was so unexpected, Monique has had to lean on the community for help paying for funeral expenses, and their family, who does woodworking, is currently making Silverio's casket by hand. He will be laid to rest soon.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.