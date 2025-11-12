Colorado mother sentenced to 36 years in prison for role in toddler's death by fentanyl ingestion

A Colorado mother who was convicted of felony child abuse resulting in death was sentenced to 36 years in prison and three years of parole on Wednesday for the death of her 22-month-old son in 2022.

Hanna Gilmour, 30, was convicted by a Douglas County jury in September, three years after her son, Layton, died of fentanyl ingestion at her Littleton apartment. Sentencing guidelines called for a possible sentence of 16 to 48 years.

"Just seeing how many people here shows me how loved Layton was," Douglas County Judge Ryan Stuart said at the hearing. "He was gone way too soon."

He said he has no doubt that Gilmour loved her son or loves her other child, a daughter.

"You are not a monster, but you are horribly selfish," he said. Citing evidence presented at trial, Stuart said that Gilmour found a pill in Layton's mouth, took it out, and failed to take accountability for his death at the time.

Prosecutors and the family of Layton asked the judge for the maximum possible sentence.

"I performed CPR on my sweet grandbaby's tiny body," Jennifer Birkbeck, Layton's paternal grandmother, said at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. "The words describing such loss haven't been invented yet."

She went on to say, "we can speculate, but we'll never know all that he could've accomplished."

Gilmour cried from her seat multiple times throughout the hearing.

Layton Birkbeck Horan & McConaty Funeral Service

Prosecutors said that the defense's argument that this wasn't a violent crime, and that years of subjecting a child to emotional abuse and substance ingestion is violence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo Burgar said, "who's to say whose life means more?"

She went on to say that Gilmour never went to substance abuse classes and continued abusing cocaine, alcohol, and other substances.

Gilmour's mother and defense attorney sought the minimum mandatory sentence of 16 years in prison.

"She is undoubtedly a mother who lost something that was dear to her," Cameron Bedard, an attorney with the Rights and Liberties Law Firm, said.

"This case has been absolutely devastating to everyone involved," he said, arguing that she wasn't a violent person or a monster. "She was a young woman who was struggling with substance abuse."

Gilmour's mother, who wasn't named in court, said, in part, at the hearing, "although she has been negatively portrayed" in the courtroom over the past several years, "she was not an uncaring mother."

Gilmour was arrested after Layton's father came to her apartment to pick their son up for a custody exchange in November 2022 and said their son, Layton, "didn't look right." Layton's father, Jacob Birkbeck, called 911, and first responders pronounced Layton dead after attempting CPR.

Hanna Gilmour Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said at the time that Gilmour and her boyfriend's apartment was "littered" with drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, and fentanyl. They believe Layton was crawling around and ingested fentanyl that was on the floor.

Gilmour also has an open case in Garfield County from June 2025, where she faces charges of driving under the influence and violation of a civil protection order. She's due back in court for that case on Dec. 1.