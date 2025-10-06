Mom weighs in as U.S. Supreme Court considers Colorado ban on "conversion therapy"

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a case set to determine if Colorado's ban on so-called "conversion therapy" for minors violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

The Lee family in Wellington filed an amicus brief in support of overturning Colorado's ban on the therapy. A Colorado law passed in 2019 restricts therapists from trying to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of kids under the age of 18. They opposed the law after they say it limited access for their daughter to receive therapy that met their family's needs.

Erin Lee

"They are forbidden by law from going down that path of helping a child through their gender confusion versus further into that confusion and so there's been lots of parents who have been unable to seek the help they need and that their child needs," said Erin Lee.

The Colorado case, Chiles v. Salazar, was filed by Colorado Springs counselor Kaley Chiles who argues Colorado's ban unconstitutionally censors her conversations about gender dysphoria and sexuality with young clients.

Supporters of the ban, however, say conversion therapy is inhumane and that its harm to young people is backed by science.

Steven Haden founded Envision You, an organization that works to bridge the gap in mental health services for individuals in the LGBTQ community. He says Colorado's law does not limit speech.

"There's no prohibition on what you can talk about, it's the question of what intervention and modality you can use. And if you are practicing conversion therapy which is a modality, that is unethical and illegal because it causes harm," said Haden.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a brief defending the ban saying "The First Amendment does not prevent states from regulating dangerous or ineffective health practices, nor does it allow licensed providers to operate below a certain standard of care."

Colorado is one of at least 20 states that bans or restricts conversion therapy.

The high court is not expected to rule on the Colorado law until next year.