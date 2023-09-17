Mom of CU hit-and-run victim recalls daughter being struck by drunk driver after arriving on campus

CU hit-and-run victim recalls being struck by drunk driver after arriving to college

Jasmine Floyd celebrated her 18th birthday last month by moving into her college dorm room at CU Boulder. During one of her first nights out on campus, an unexpected tragedy occurred.

"That Friday was her first night out. We were glad she was just getting out and going out making friends," explains Jasmine's mom Kelly Floyd.

While walking home, Jasmine and 19-year-old Anthony Maravi were stuck by a driver, Boulder police say were under the influence.

24-year-old Jordan Michael Hemstreet was driving a 2014 gray Ford Focus when he made a U-turn near Broadway and 20th street, jumped a curb and hit Flyod and Maravi.

"My heart dropped. I started crying" said Kelly Floyd.

CBS

Every parent's worst nightmare when sending their child off to school, suddenly became a reality for jasmine's mom.

"I just kept asking the police where's my daughter?" she said.

Floyd says she didn't know whether Jasmine was dead or alive when she first found out about her daughter's accident. She says it felt like an eternity before learning that Jasmine had survived the crash, but with major injuries.

Jasmine was knocked unconscious and put into an induced coma. She suffers from multiple concussions, two fractured ribs, a broken clavicle, a fractured bone in her face and has a large gash on her head which required many stitches.

Her family tells CBS News Colorado, Jasmine has since been released from the hospital after multiple days in the ICU. She has packed up her things at CU and is headed back home to California.

Floyd Family

"Everybody asks how do you feel? For me as a parent, I'm at peace," said Floyd.

Jordan Hemstreet faces four counts of vehicular assault, driving under restraint, DUI, failure to display insurance. Hemstreet posted a $2,000 PR bond.

Kelly says she knows her daughter has a long recovery ahead... but still wants justice for her daughter

"This man took so much from them... so much from these young his actions deserve consequences," she said.