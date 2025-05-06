Colorado moisture maker weakening with rain and snow through Wednesday morning

Slow moving moisture-maker still dumping rain and snow across the Rockies

Our moisture maker will continue to bring in rain on the plains and snow into the Front Range mountains and foothills through Wednesday morning. The system will weaken in intensity as the morning goes on. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the super wet impact on the roads around the Denver metro area for the morning commute.

Snow amounts on Tuesday night were impressive and of course will be larger heading into Wednesday. With 10 to 12 inches in and around Loveland Ski Area and 6 to 9 inches in many foothill communities.

Rainfall keeps coming where a half inch to two inches dropped across the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs.

More rain is expected into Wednesday below 7,000 feet across the plains.

And more snow on top of what has already occurred in many areas as warnings and advisories are in place through Wednesday morning.