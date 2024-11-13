Colorado members of U.S. Congress sound alarm over fatalities in construction zones in state

The Colorado Department of Transportation is under scrutiny after more than two dozen people died in construction zone crashes this year.

Colorado members of U.S. Congress are now demanding answers from CDOT. They fired off a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that cites whistleblowers -- including contractors -- who say CDOT is "disregarding state and federal safety guidelines."

U.S. Congressman Greg Lopez (Col-R). CBS



CDOT's own data shows a 48% increase in construction zone fatalities over last year. CBS News Colorado obtained police records that show reckless drivers are the blame for some of those crashes. But according to Wheat Ridge Police Department, CDOT is at least partly to blame for some deaths too, including a crash in August that killed a newlywed couple.

Just four days after starting their married life together, Ruben and Juliana Rodriguez were dead. They were killed -- along with Juliana's mother Luz Martinez -- after a semi rolled in a construction zone on I-70 and Ward Road, sending pipes that weigh about 500 pounds each into oncoming traffic. Wheat Ridge Police found "no probable cause to believe" the semi driver was to blame. Instead, they pointed to a detour CDOT set up to divert traffic around the construction as a factor in the crash. Dashcam video shows an investigator driving the detour as the highway elevation drops to the right at the same time the road curves left.

The crash is one of a growing number of crashes in construction zones this year. According to CDOT, 59 people have been killed or seriously injured in the crashes.

Colorado U.S. Congressman Greg Lopez fired off a letter to Buttigieg raising concerns about CDOT's safety protocols.

Lopez told CBS Colorado, "When these types of things happen consistently, and it's taking lives, it's something that we should be asking why it's happening to Coloradans? Why is it happening on our highways, and what are we doing to prevent it?"

Lopez says contractors are among those waving red flags, accusing CDOT of withholding traffic flow plans, starting new construction without signoff from design engineers and improperly using safety equipment.

"I am concerned, based on the information that I have, received, that they're taking shortcuts, and I want answers," Lopez said. "It's very important for us to make sure we hold CDOT to the safety standards that are outlined in the federal regulations."

CDOT released a safety plan in 2020 aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injury crashes by 15% in three years. Instead, its data shows fatalities rose 21% last year and 68% this year compared to 2020.There were 16 construction zone fatalities in 2023 and 26 so far in 2024.

"It's time to bring these issues to the table because people are dying," Lopez said. "These families deserve answers to these questions. They need to know what really caused these accidents."

In addition to Lopez, U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and U.S. Congressman Doug Lamborn also signed the letter, along with the chairs of the House Transportation and Budget Committees, which wield influence with regard to federal funding for highway projects.

The Federal Highway Administration, in the Department of Transportation, says it is "reviewing the letter and following up on the matter". It says, "Safety is our top priority".

CDOT also released a statement saying, "CDOT shares the grave concern about the pattern we have seen in work zones in the past couple of years -- which unfortunately but not surprisingly correlates to a period of record construction when there were more work zones statewide, particularly along interstates, along with more drivers moving through them. Work zones are inherently situated in areas surrounded by live traffic and present safety challenges that demand the ongoing focus and attention of government and industry alike."

"Regarding I-70 and Ward, the construction plans were designed in accordance with federal and state guidelines by a consultant hired by CDOT, sealed by the Engineer of Record, and approved by CDOT. CDOT's after-action review confirmed that the work zone was implemented in accordance with the approved construction plans. And as the page from the Wheat Ridge PD investigation that you forwarded notes, CDOT took additional action and further lowered the speed limit in the area. That report also noted the signage that was in place prior to the incident. Subsequently, as the officer referenced, this was supplemented with flashing lights and an overhead variable message board to draw greater attention to the work zone ahead. After the project team noted that speeding was pervasive in the area as they performed driving reviews of the work zone, speed feedback signs were also installed, and CDOT partnered with local and state law enforcement to enforce speed limits."

"The data regarding change from 2023 to 2024 were shared by the Chief Engineer with industry as part of a broader presentation to focus on the collective actions we are taking and must continue between government and industry, given our shared responsibility for work zone safety. Some of the specific actions described in that meeting included deployment of speed cameras; smart work zone specifications to manage projects in real time; flagger instructor training programs statewide; collaboration with industry on traffic control supervisor apprenticeships to standardize training and skills building; annual traffic control reviews of CDOT work zones; better standardization of approved safety products; and technical assistance."

"CDOT pays particular attention to and proactively highlights the safety issues in construction zones because those areas are different than a normal roadway configuration by their very nature. It means that the problematic driving behaviors that we normally call out, such as speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving can cause grave consequences above and beyond what they do along other stretches of roadway."