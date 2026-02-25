Colorado health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport, Littleton church

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a warning about a possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport and a church in Littleton last weekend. According to the CDPHE, the possible exposure happened on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-22.

Health officials said the out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the airport and attended a church service while infectious.

At the airport, the traveler arrived on Frontier flight 1279 from Miami at gate A83 in the A Concourse at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, and departed on Frontier flight 1280 to Miami from Gate A76 in the A Concourse at 11:29 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22. Health officials said passengers who were potentially exposed on either of the flights will be notified directly by their state or local public health agency. Health officials said that because the passenger was fully vaccinated, the risk of transmission is lower but still possible.

On Feb. 22, that person attended a church service and reception at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 6853 S. Prince Street in Littleton. Health officials said anyone who was at that church between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. may have been exposed and can seek free vaccination opportunities beginning Wednesday morning at the church or the local public health agency.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

Getting vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. For people who have not been vaccinated against measles, receiving the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure may prevent the disease or reduce the severity of symptoms if they get sick. If you are not sure of your MMR vaccination status, you can check your vaccine records through the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) public portal.

Known exposure locations

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations below at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure (through Monday, March 16). If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

MMR vaccination clinics

To help protect the community, the Arapahoe County Public Health Department is offering free MMR vaccination clinics for exposed individuals. No appointment is necessary.

Location: 4857 S. Broadway, Englewood, 80113

Date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6853 S. Prince St., Littleton, 80120

Date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 1 – 4 p.m.

More information

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.