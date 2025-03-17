Watch CBS News
Two different Colorado marching bands perform in St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

Jesse Sarles
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Two different Colorado marching bands had the honor of performing at a legendary St. Patrick's Day parade in Ireland on Monday. The bands from Legacy High School and Horizon High School traveled to Europe and performed at the parade along with a group other marching bands in the city of Dublin as part of its St. Patrick's festival.

horizon.jpg
The Horizon High School Marching Hawks perform in Dublin on Monday. Horizon High School Band Parent Association

Legacy High School Lightning is located Broomfield and this was the second time the Legacy Lightning Band program performed at the parade. Horizon High School is located in Thornton and the Horizon Marching Hawks also performed for the second time at the parade. However, in 2007 when the Marching Hawks performed at the parade, their instruments and uniforms didn't show up in time so they had to march without instruments and had to march proudly in their warmup gear.

In addition to the parade, Legacy, which finished second in Colorado's 5A state marching band finals in the fall, performed at the historic Kilkenny Castle in southern Ireland over the weekend. They performed "The Raiders March" by John Williams at both locations.

Their performance at the parade can be seen starting at the in the following YouTube video:

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025: Live From Dublin, Ireland by Create TV on YouTube

Horizon finished eighth in Colorado's 5A state marching band finals in the fall. Their parade performance can be seen here:

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025: Live From Dublin, Ireland by Create TV on YouTube
