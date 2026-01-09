Colorado man heads to Washington, D.C. to gain support for Marshall Fire survivors

Four years after the fire, recovery is still incomplete for some Marshall Fire victims. A Colorado man is joining wildfire survivors from across the country to push lawmakers to make changes and provide support for survivors still rebuilding.

Recently, a historic $640 million settlement was reached with Excel Energy, but the Coloradans who lost everything in the Marshall Fire might not be receiving all the money that they're owed. Some settlements could be taxed, while others were paid in full.

Benjamin Carter

"I was the fourth responding fire engine to the Marshall Fire. By the end of the night, I was triaging homes in the neighborhood that I grew up in," said former firefighter Benjamin Carter. "I've seen how much the community's hurting, and I just wanted to do whatever I could to help."

Carter is now fighting for those who lost their homes, including his mother. He's working with an organization called After the Fire, joining up with wildfire survivors in Oregon, Hawaii and California. This week, Carter flew to Washington, D.C., to speak with lawmakers about how they can help survivors rebuild.

In 2024, lawmakers passed the Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act, which exempted wildfire survivors from taxes on related settlements, among other tax relief. But the bill expired last week, shortly after Excel agreed to settle over the Marshall Fire.

CBS

"If the people don't have to pay taxes on the damages, then it helps them rebuild," Carter explained. "Some of the smaller attorneys still haven't received payment, so all those people will be subject to those taxes; all the attorney fees, and what the actual settlements end up being. And, of what they're actually getting at the end of the day, that's been a huge challenge."

Congress has already proposed extension options. But Carter hopes that by sharing their stories, legislators will act before survivors lose anything else.

"With a lot going on in Washington and everything, the representatives don't always know about all the issues. And so, we want to educate them on this issue and hopefully gain their support," Carter said.