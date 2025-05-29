Colorado man sentenced after pleading guilty to threatening election officials

A Colorado man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty last fall to threatening election officials and other government employees. Teak Ty Brockbank of Cortez pleaded guilty Oct. 23, 2024 to sending an interstate threat.

Prosecutors said Brockbank made several threats, some of them violent, toward election officials in Colorado and Arizona, a Colorado state judge, and federal law enforcement agents in 2021 and 2022.

One image contained in a federal indictment against Teak Brockbank appears to show the Cortez, Colorado man shooting a rifle. Brockbank pleaded guilty to threatening election officials. U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

He could have faced up to five years in prison when the judge sentenced him to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons and three years supervised release once he is released from prison. Brockbank was also ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victim Fund.