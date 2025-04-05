Colorado man, 59, facing first-degree murder charge after Aurora shooting

A woman is dead and now a man is in custody, facing first-degree murder charges after a shooting in Aurora.

Police were called to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Friday near 630 N. Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman on the ground who had been shot and a man, later identified as 59-year-old Stanley Daves, sitting in a vehicle with a weapon.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries Saturday morning.

A screenshot of a video taken by a witness shows a large police presence around the scene of a deadly shooting near 630 N. Peoria Street in Aurora on Friday, April, 4, 2025. Courtesy

Daves was arrested and now faces a charge of first-degree murder. Police say he was taken into custody without incident. He's due in court Saturday afternoon for an advisement hearing.

Investigators say Daves and the victim, who has not yet been identified, were inside a vehicle together when they began arguing and Daves shot her.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the woman.

Stanley Daves Aurora Police Department

Court records show Daves has 40 criminal cases across the Denver metro area going back to 1985 for drugs, impersonation, theft, and motor vehicle violations. Details on some of the cases were not available due to their age or the reclassification of the crimes.