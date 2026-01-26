Colorado man shot by Edgewater police in Wheat Ridge dies days after allegedly shooting at officer

The man who allegedly shot at a police officer near Denver over the weekend has died, days after the incident, in which an Edgewater police officer shot the man.

The shooting itself happened in the city of Wheat Ridge, where the Edgewater officer followed a car Saturday morning. The man who died was identified on Monday as 48-year-old Barry Michael Sullivan.

According to Edgewater police, their officer saw a GMC Yukon around 10:30 a.m. and followed it, without activating their lights or sirens. Soon after, the driver of the Yukon sped away from the officer, the department said.

The driver then drove into the city of Wheat Ridge and allegedly crashed into a Honda Pilot near Pierce Street and West 32nd Avenue several minutes later before continuing on. It then crashed into a nearby residential garage. That's when Sullivan got out of the passenger seat, allegedly pulled a gun out of the SUV and shot at the officer.

A GMC Yukon is seen after crashing near Pierce Street and West 32nd Avenue in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. CBS

The officer, who has not been identified and who wasn't injured, shot Sullivan at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was also taken to the hospital as a result of the earlier crash, but was not expected to be admitted.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as the First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team investigates the officer's actions, as is standard procedure after a police shooting.

Court records show Sullivan has multiple convictions on domestic violence-related charges going back to 2019, an assault conviction from 2017, several nonviolent drug convictions, and a conviction for burning materials on a highway from 2013, all in Jefferson County.

The driver of the car, identified as 36-year-old Amber O'Neal, was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated, outstanding warrants for third-degree assault, vehicular eluding, and resisting arrest. Court records point to an April 2025 Boulder County incident in which she was convicted of those charges but then failed to appear to her sentencing hearing.

A Boulder County Sheriff's Office press release accused her of running over a deputy's foot while fleeing from an attempt to arrest her after allegedly shoplifting from a Target in Superior. The car she was allegedly driving at the time was also a GMC Yukon, according to the sheriff's office.

She was arrested days later by the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force.

Amber Michelle O'Neal, second from left, was arrested by a task force comprising deputy U.S. marshals, Boulder County sheriff's deputies, Douglas County sheriff's deputies, and Lakewood police officers in April 2025. U.S. Marshals Service

Court records were not immediately available in O'Neal's case related to the Saturday crash and shooting, but records do indicate a long list of criminal cases in Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Larimer counties for assault, arson, drugs, protection order violation, and theft, among others, going back to at least 2010.

She's being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.