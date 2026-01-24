Edgewater police officer uninjured after shooting in Colorado city of Wheat Ridge; 1 suspect injured

An Edgewater police officer was involved in a shooting in the neighboring city of Wheat Ridge, to the northwest of Denver, on Saturday, police officials say.

Few details were immediately available, but Edgewater PD said an "incident" began in their city and led to the area of Pierce Street and West 32nd Avenue in Wheat Ridge.

One suspect was taken to the hospital but the officer was not injured. It's unclear if any Wheat Ridge officers were also involved.

"The investigation is in the very early stages," Edgewater PD said. "An update will be provided when more information is available."

Edgewater borders Denver to the west and Wheat Ridge is immediately to the north of Edgewater.